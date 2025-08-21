Suarez fills Messi void as Inter Miami beat Tigres 2-1

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA – AUGUST 20: Luis Suárez #9 of Inter Miami CF takes a penalty and scores the team’s second goal during the Leagues Cup Quarter-final between Inter Miami CF and Tigres UANL at Chase Stadium on August 20, 2025 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Rich Storry/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Rich Storry / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Luis Suarez scored a penalty in each half to give Inter Miami a 2-1 victory over Tigres UANL on Wednesday, stepping up to fill the void after Lionel Messi was ruled out of the Leagues Cup quarter-final clash.

Messi, who has battled a “minor” muscle injury since a Leagues Cup group match on August 2, returned Saturday after a two-week absence, scoring a goal after coming on as a substitute in a 3-1 win over the Los Angeles Galaxy.

However, the 38-year-old World Cup winner was ruled out against Tigres as Inter advanced in the cross-border club competition for teams from Major League Soccer and Mexico’s Liga-MX.

“We rely on how Leo feels and it wasn’t the best,” Inter assistant coach Javier Morales said. “We preferred not to take risks, not to go backward in his recovery.”

In a duel that produced few scoring chances, veteran Uruguay striker Suarez was the difference as Inter kept alive their hopes of regaining the title they won in 2023, during Messi’s first season in MLS.

Things swung Miami’s way in the 20th minute when Javier Aquino slid to intercept a cross and the ball hit his left arm in the area.

The referee awarded the penalty and the 38-year-old Suarez converted.

Tempers flared, with Suarez moving to calm things down after Miami teammate Rodrigo De Paul and Uruguayan compatriot Fernando Gorriaran exchanged words.

Inter coach Javier Mascherano was sent off at half time, receiving a red card for heated protestations to officials after injury time dragged on past what had been indicated.

Mascherano watched from a front row of the stands when Tigres grabbed their equalizer in the 67th minute, Angel Correa slipping between two defenders and beating Miami keeper Oscar Ustari.

Another handball by Aquino in the 87th minute, confirmed by VAR, gave Miami another penalty and Suarez converted again, this time going left as goalkeeper Nahuel Guzman dived in the opposite direction.

“The game was really difficult because they played very well,” Suarez said. “Every day I just try my best to help the team win.”

Miami booked a semi-final clash with Florida rivals Orlando City, who beat Liga MX champions Toluca FC 6-5 on penalties after the teams played to a scoreless draw in Carson, California.

Orlando goalkeeper Pedro Gallese was the hero, saving two penalties in the shootout and scoring the decisive penalty himself.

Orlando beat Miami 4-1 in an MLS clash this month in which Messi was missing.

In the remaining two quarter-finals on Wednesday, Los Angeles Galaxy hosted Pachuca, while the Seattle Sounders take on Puebla at home.

There’s more at stake than the Leagues Cup trophy.

Both finalists and the third-place match winner will qualify for the CONCACAF Champions Cup, with the Leagues Cup champion securing direct entry to the Champions Cup round of 16.