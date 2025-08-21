Students protest increment in private hostels’ fees at UNILAG

By Adesina Wahab

LAGOS—Some students of the University of Lagos, UNILAG, who reside in private hostels on the main campus in Akoka have cried out over the sharp increase in the fees being charged by private hostels’ promoters in the school.

Some of the hostel promoters have reportedly increased their rent by almost 40 per cent.

Checks gathered that a particular hostel that was rented out for N500,000 last session is now over N710,000 yearly. It is for four persons in a room , while one man room is now N950, 00.

Private hostels became popular in the university last year because it took long for the renovation of the official ones by the Federal Government, the owners of the university.

While the renovation work was on, the management enforced online learning for a semester and the students had to go on campus in batches to write their examinations.

When asked for the official position of the school on the matter, the Head of Communication Unit, Adejoke Ibraheem, responded with a message, saying: “Good evening sir. Kindly state your enquiry in clear terms to [email protected]. Thank you sir.”

It was gathered that since a new session is yet to start, the management has not decided on what to charge for the official hostels.