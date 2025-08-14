Stop sponsoring publications, people against Otuaro, ex-militant leaders warn

Dennis Otuaro

By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE leadership of the Niger Delta Ex-Militants Forum Edo State Chapter has called on some highly respected leaders from the region to desist from sponsoring youths against the Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, Chief Dennis Otuaro.

They said the sponsors of the youths and other publications have sinister motives and are not in any way interested in the well-being of the Niger Delta region.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Benin City by Ogidigba Godstime Ogidigba, the group warned that such act is capable of distracting the amnesty office and “as such, Edo state Ijaw youths will not be part of such evil plan against the amnesty boss.”

He said “We use this medium to remind you, evil leaders, that Ondo State, Rivers State and Bayelsa State, respectively, have managed the amnesty programme in the past, to the best of our knowledge, no leader from any part of the region sponsored the media, petition or protest against any of the then amnesty bosses. But why now?

“When a product of the struggle is at the helm of affairs, working hard to reposition the programme on the right track, you people are now running from pillar to post trying to discredit him.

‘This will be the last time we will caution on issues like this, next time we will expose you to the world, be warned.”