Speed up Ogoni cleanup, group tasks new HYPREP board

By Daniel Abia — Port Harcourt

The Babbe Advancement Forum (BAF) has called on the newly appointed Board of Trustees of the Hydrocarbon Pollution Remediation Project (HYPREP) to accelerate the environmental cleanup of Ogoniland, describing the exercise as too critical to be slowed by politics or division.

The appeal follows President Bola Tinubu’s appointment of former federal lawmaker Emmanuel Deeyah as chairman of the new HYPREP board.

In a statement jointly signed by Convener Elder Emmanuel Aanee and Mr. Benedict Kinakah, BAF said Deeyah’s selection reflects the President’s confidence in the capacity of Babbe people to deliver credible leadership on national assignments.

“We sincerely thank Mr. President for nominating a worthy son of Babbe to chair the HYPREP Board of Trustees,” Aanee said. “Deeyah’s public service record is not only remarkable, it is inspiring. He has demonstrated time and again that he possesses the courage, wisdom, and vision to lead.”

Deeyah, who served in the Rivers State House of Assembly and later in the House of Representatives, is known for his advocacy on environmental justice and infrastructural development in the Niger Delta. BAF said his leadership style and experience would be crucial in implementing the recommendations of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) report on Ogoniland.

“During his tenure as a legislator, Hon. Deeyah was never silent on issues affecting our land and people,” Aanee added. “He fought for environmental justice, infrastructural development, and the welfare of his constituents. Those qualities will now serve him — and all of us — as he leads HYPREP’s Board.”

The Forum said Deeyah’s appointment has renewed hope in Babbe and across Ogoniland, offering a fresh opportunity to rebuild trust between HYPREP and local communities. It urged leaders, youth groups, and stakeholders to unite behind the new leadership and provide constructive support.

“This is our moment to turn the page and achieve what generations before us fought for — a restored and thriving Ogoniland. We believe Hon. Deeyah has the vision and dedication to make this a reality,” the statement read.

BAF also called on the Federal Government and oil companies to provide HYPREP with the necessary resources to accelerate remediation, warning that the credibility of the UNEP process depends on timely and transparent execution.