SON reaffirms commitment to quality control to boost Nigeria’s auto industry

By Theodore Opara

The Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON) has renewed its commitment to enforcing stringent quality controls aimed at raising standards in Nigeria’s automotive industry.

At the 2nd Nigeria Auto Industry Summit in Lagos, SON’s Director General, Dr. Ifeanyi Okeke, represented by Engr. Sodiq Danmola, Head of SON Mechanical Testing Laboratory, highlighted the organisation’s vital role in developing and enforcing standards as key drivers of industrial growth and economic independence.

Danmola stressed the automotive sector’s importance to Nigeria’s industrialisation, job creation, and transportation infrastructure, underscoring the threat posed by substandard and counterfeit vehicle parts. He explained that SON, through its Road Vehicles technical committee, formulates Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS) that become legally enforceable once gazetted.

To ensure product quality, SON operates two flagship programmes: the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) for locally made automotive goods, and the SON Conformity Assessment Programme (SONCAP) for imports. Both programmes require compliance with national quality benchmarks before products enter the market.

Drawing attention to the SON Act of 2015, Danmola outlined the agency’s powers to inspect factories, seal non-compliant facilities, seize counterfeit items, and prosecute offenders. He warned against porous borders that allow smuggling of unregulated vehicle components, compromising safety and local industry growth.

Danmola called for stronger enforcement, enhanced legal backing, and improved inter-agency cooperation to tackle the influx of substandard imports. SON has also established specialized testing labs and launched public awareness campaigns to educate consumers about the risks of fake automotive products.

Echoing the summit’s “Nigeria First” theme, he championed increased local content in vehicle manufacturing to reduce import dependency, create jobs, and strengthen economic resilience. Highlighting indigenous companies like Innoson Vehicle Manufacturing and NORD Automobiles, Danmola affirmed their potential to meet global standards with adequate support.

SON collaborates closely with key partners including the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI), Customs, and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) to enforce compliance and drive innovation.

To foster skills and innovation, SON invests in training engineers, artisans, and mechanics, supports technical education, and promotes R&D in electric and alternative fuel vehicles like compressed natural gas (CNG). The agency is also pushing for certification of homegrown automotive technologies.

In closing, Danmola urged active stakeholder participation in the National Technical Committee on Road Vehicles, affirming that “Local content is not just policy; it is a catalyst for transformation” to build a sustainable automotive-driven economy in Nigeria.