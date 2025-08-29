Soludo not involved in lawmaker’s suspension – Anambra Assembly

Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

The Anambra State House of Assembly has dismissed claims that Governor Chukwuma Soludo influenced the suspension of the member representing Ayamelum Constituency, Hon. Abuchi Udemezue, describing the allegations as false, baseless, and mischievous.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Publicity, Hon. Ejike Okechukwu, the Assembly said it was compelled to respond to a press release by some federal lawmakers from Anambra North Senatorial Zone under the Labour Party, who had criticized Udemezue’s suspension.

Okechukwu explained that although the House would ordinarily have ignored such statements, it became necessary to set the records straight and prevent the public from being misled.

According to him, the disciplinary action against Udemezue arose strictly from an internal legislative matter following his use of unparliamentary and offensive language, including describing colleagues as “mad men” on social media, after he was invited to defend himself.

“The decision to discipline Hon. Udemezue was entirely an internal legislative affair and not at the behest of the Executive. Every member is bound by the constitution and the standing orders of the House. No one is above discipline,” the statement read.

He added that Udemezue was given an opportunity to defend himself and even to apologize but “consistently took the institution for granted.” He stressed that the suspension had nothing to do with the lawmaker’s oversight functions, as being insinuated in some quarters.

The statement also faulted the intervention of federal lawmakers, describing it as undue interference in the internal affairs of a state legislature.

“Instead of focusing on their core responsibilities at the National Assembly—where their colleagues are attracting federal projects and creating opportunities for their constituents—some federal lawmakers from Anambra North have chosen to dabble in petty local politics,” the Assembly said.

Reaffirming its commitment to legislative integrity, the Assembly assured the public that disciplinary measures within the chamber are aimed at upholding decorum and mutual respect, not stifling dissent.

It further urged federal legislators from the state to concentrate on their national mandate and allow the State Assembly to discharge its constitutional duties without interference.