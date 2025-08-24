Soludo mourns death of media advocate Chuma-Odili

By Vincent Ujumadu

AWKA — Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of media advocate, Dr. Harris Chuma-Odili, who passed away on August 23, 2025.

Chuma-Odili, a native of Ogbunike, reportedly collapsed during a ceremony in the town.

In a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Christian Aburime, Governor Soludo described the late media practitioner as “a passionate advocate for responsible media practices in the South East region.”

“Dr. Chuma-Odili’s contributions to the field of journalism and media advocacy have had a significant impact on our community, promoting ethics, accountability, and civic engagement,” the governor said.

He added that Chuma-Odili’s efforts in fostering media literacy and empowering citizens through informed discourse would remain a lasting legacy.

“The loss of Dr. Harris Chuma-Odili is a profound one for Anambra State. He was a visionary leader who tirelessly championed the cause of truth in journalism and worked diligently to create a more informed and engaged society,” Soludo stated.

The governor extended condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased, urging Ndi Anambra to celebrate his life and reflect on his contributions to media advocacy and public enlightenment.