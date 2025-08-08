Solicitude foundation trains Delta youths on goat rearing

As part of its ongoing commitment to youth empowerment and poverty alleviation, Solicitude Beyond Borders Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has trained four young individuals from Delta South Senatorial District in modern goat farming techniques.

Speaking at the close of the two-weeks intensive training, the founder of the foundation, Comrade Slater Christopher, explained that the initiative was designed to expose Nigerian youths to the untapped potential in agriculture, particularly through modern farming practices and technological innovations.

“Our aim is to launch a farming awareness campaign that inspires Nigerian youths especially recent graduates to explore farming as a viable and sustainable career path rather than relying solely on white-collar jobs, which are increasingly scarce due to low levels of local production, we want to guide young people toward self-sufficiency and job creation through agriculture.”

Slater also said in support of this mission, each trainee received a cheque of one million five hundred thousand Naira to establish their own goat farming business”.

According to him,the businesses will be closely monitored by a dedicated team to ensure proper implementation and long-term sustainability.

He also emphasized the importance of encouraging more youths to pursue careers in agriculture, urging the government to create enabling policies and incentive-driven schemes targeted at young graduates interested in the sector.

“The rising poverty rate in Nigeria can be addressed through a well-structured agricultural initiative and making it mandatory for National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members to participate in a one-year agricultural programme with empowerment support provided by institutions like the Bank of Industry can serve as a game-changer. But such efforts must also include a strong monitoring framework.

“The initiative by Solicitude Beyond Borders Foundation marks a critical step toward redefining youth engagement in agriculture and fostering a generation of agripreneurs who will drive food security, employment, and economic growth in Nigeria”.