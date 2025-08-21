Slave trade abolition remembrance: Badagry to host cultural rites, lectures

File image of a slave site in Badagry

By Esther Onyegbula

The historic town of Badagry, Lagos State, will on Saturday, August 23, join the rest of the world to commemorate the International Day for the Remembrance of the Slave Trade and its Abolition.

The event, which will hold at the Badagry Heritage Museum by 12 noon, is being organised by the Confederation of Badagry Tourism Practitioners (CBTP) in collaboration with the Badagry Local Government.

Spokesman of CBTP, Dr. Tunde Ajose, in a statement on Friday, said the remembrance is in line with the annual declaration by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), which set aside August 23 to honour the resistance, resilience and freedom struggles of enslaved Africans.

Ajose recalled that the date was inspired by the historic revolt of enslaved people in Santo Domingo, now Haiti, whose victory marked a turning point in the abolition movement.

He noted that Badagry, one of Nigeria’s key slave trade routes, has observed the day since 1999 with activities including public lectures, exhibitions, traditional rites, spoken word, vigils, atonement ceremonies and visits to heritage sites.

“This year’s edition is expected to take a new dimension with stronger collaboration between the Badagry Local Government and tourism stakeholders,” Ajose stated, adding that the programme will reflect UNESCO’s broader emphasis on reparatory justice, addressing systemic racism and recognising the enduring legacies of the transatlantic slave trade.

He explained that the 2025 commemoration will focus on acknowledging the horrors of slavery, confronting its economic and social consequences, and pushing frameworks for racial justice and inclusion.

According to him, cultural advocates, diplomats, political leaders, researchers, government officials, students, traditional rulers, artists and tourists are expected to attend.