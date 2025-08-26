Six killed in fresh armed herdsmen attack on Benue communities

Armed herdsman

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

No fewer than six persons have been reportedly killed by armed herdsmen in fresh attacks on communities in Tombu Council Ward of Logo Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue state.

It was gathered that the attacks left several persons injured, while some have been declared missing.

A source and community leader in one of the affected communities, who spoke on condition of anonymity, disclosed that the marauders also burnt down houses and farmlands in some of the affected villages.

He stated that the attack started Sunday afternoon with the invasion of Tse Azaye, where one Saaondo Mundu was murdered.

He said, “We also received reports about the attack on Tse Mku on Sunday by the armed herdsmen at about 3pm. They burnt down many deserted settlements in the area.

“Also, yesterday (Monday), two people were killed on their farm located on the outskirts of Ayilamo settlement. These were Kaananfam Nyamikume, a resident of Tse Jigam village and another of Guma LGA, as well as a medicine seller in the area.

“This (Tuesday) morning, we received information that the residents and youths of Ayilamo and neighboring settlements went in search of survivors in the attacked area and also to check if there were more casualties in the community.

“They discovered that the armed herdsmen carrying out these dastardly activities were camped at Tse Ibor, Tse Ukpukuru, Anyibe and other deserted settlements within the Mbawien clan in Tombu Council Ward.

“They found two dead bodies near Tse Uza settlement while two other farmers are still missing.”

“According to them, while in the bush, members of the search party were chased away by the armed herdsmen who had settled and taken over the communities.

“The situation requires prompt security intervention because, the residents of Tombu Council Ward no longer go to their farms, neither do they move freely in the area even with the presence of the security operatives. More of the security agents are needed in the community to boost their operation in the area,” he said.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent Udeme Edet, could not be reached.

Vanguard News