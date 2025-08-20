Singer, Succido returns with afro-fusion single ‘Away’

By Emmanuel Okogba

Emerging Afro-fusion talent Succido from Port-Harcourt, Nigeria, has been steadily building his name as one of the genre’s most authentic voices while signed to Focus Tonez and Soundz Records.

Blending the reflective depth of Afro-Adura with contemporary sonic flair, he first caught widespread attention with the soulful breakout single “Sinner”, a track that showcased his raw lyricism, spiritual undertones, and ability to connect deeply with listeners.

Praised for his unfiltered storytelling and unwavering authenticity, Succido’s artistry reflects both his personal journey and his commitment to inspiring others through music that balances introspection with rhythm.

Now, Succido returns with “Away” — a vibrant, melody-rich anthem that celebrates self-identity, personal growth, and gratitude. Built on lush Afro-fusion instrumentation and a groovy, soulful bounce, the track sees him reaffirm his independence in the industry, refusing to conform while giving thanks for how far he has come.

“‘Away’ is my truth,” he explains. “It’s about staying grounded in who you are, not following the crowd, and appreciating the blessings along the way.”

With momentum from “Sinner” still resonating — including industry praise from platforms such as WAKEUPSTAR and UK collective Cult.forfun — “Away” arrives as both a continuation of his story and the start of an exciting new phase. The single is now available on all major streaming platforms.