Singer, Maxee releases new single ‘Blue Story’

Born Moses Adelakun in Oyo State, Nigeria, Maxee’s musical journey began in the church, where he started singing at just 10 years old. His big break came with “National Cake,” a satirical anthem that went viral and earned him massive online attention.

The track didn’t just bring fame — it also gave him the nickname Mr. National Cake, which quickly made him a cultural figure among Nigerian youth for his creativity and relatability. Today, he commands a WhatsApp fan community of over 1,000 listeners.

Now, Maxee is back with “Blue Story”, a sultry, emotionally charged R&B record released on August 1, 2025, under REBIRTH Music. The single marks a bold reinvention for the fast-rising artist and serves as the lead track from his forthcoming project.

Heavily inspired by Chris Brown’s viral hit “Under the Influence,” Maxee says the song is not just a homage but a complete reinvention through his perspective — laced with moody instrumentation, rich storytelling, and Afro-fusion elements.

In his words: “I wanted to create something that mirrors the vibe of ‘Under the Influence’ but tells a different story. ‘Blue Story’ is fictional, but the emotion in it is very real. It’s a new direction for me — more refined, more personal, and it is more sonically global.”

With this release, Maxee proves he’s more than a viral sensation. “Blue Story” isn’t just another single — it’s a mission statement. Its genre-blending style positions him among the new wave of African R&B stars pushing sonic boundaries and aiming for global audiences.

Blue Story is set to resonate with listeners looking for music that is both emotionally stirring and sonically fresh.