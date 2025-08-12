Simi calls for sanction of poster of viral video of Emmanson

Nigerian music star Simisola Ogunleye, popularly known as Simi, has called for the sanction of the airport staff who filmed and posted a viral video of a passenger, Comfort Emmanson.

Emmanson was filmed being forcefully removed from an aircraft at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos.

The singer, who is the wife of a renowned singer Adekunle-Gold, took to her social media platforms, questioned why the lady’s indecent exposure was left unedited for millions to see.

According to her, all the actions displayed deserved punishment and accountability.

She stressed that the viral video also raised serious concerns about professionalism and privacy breaches.

“So let’s say the lady is actually mad and did too much. Someone recorded her being dragged off the plane.

“ Recorded her being exposed like that and then posted it without editing out this exposure or blurring it out,” she wrote

While much of the public conversation has centered on the passenger’s alleged unruly behaviour, Simi questioned the handling and sharing of her private exposure.

She added that the airport staff who filmed and posted the viral Emmanson video should face sanctions, while questioning the motive behind sharing the footage in its raw form.

“I personally want to know who posted that video and why no one is holding him/her accountable because aunty will face the law.

” But voluntarily posting her half naked for millions of people to see when less than 10 people actually witnessed it in the first place deserves punishment too,” she added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the incident occurred on Sunday, August 10, after Emmanson allegedly refused to turn off her phone before takeoff from Uyo to Lagos, in violation of standard aviation rules.

According to Ibom Air’s official statement, her refusal escalated into an altercation upon arrival, during which she allegedly attacked staff and was eventually handed over to the Nigerian Police Force for further action.

However, a video recorded by someone at the scene showed Emmason being physically removed from the plane; in the process, she was indecently exposed.

