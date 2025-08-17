Shake-up as Army appoints new GOCs, Provost Marshall, CMI, others

Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede, Chief of Army Staff

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Nigerian Army has carried out a minor shake-up of its high command, with the appointment of new Principal Staff Officers (PSOs), General Officers Commanding (GOC), and other senior commanders to head various formations across the nation.

Following the reshuffle, Major General Chinedu Nnebeife is the new General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division, Ibadan, while Major General ASK Wase is the new GOC, 1 Division, Kaduna.

Major General M.O Erebelu is the new Provost Marshall (PM), while Major General A. A Idris is now the Chief of Military Intelligence (CMI).

Major General JE Osifo, DG Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration, NASFA,

Also appointed are Major General AA Adeyinka, Chief of Logistics, Army headquarters.

Major General Adetoba takes over at the Nigerian Army College of Logistics Management (NACOLM),

Major General Ugiagbe, a former CMI, is now the Chief of Army Standards and Evaluation (CASE).

Major General Akesode is now the head of the Monitoring, Verification & Compliance Mission in the Tigray Region, Ethiopia.

Major General M.T. Abdullahi is now in charge of the Nigerian Army Cyber Warfare Center (NACWC), among other appointments.

All new postings and appointments take effect from August 19 to 25.

Vanguard News