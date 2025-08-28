Seyi Tinubu hails Catholic youths at 40

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Barrister Seyi Tinubu has saluted the Catholic Youth Organization of Nigeria (CYON) on its 40th anniversary, describing it as an important platform that has supported the growth of Nigerian youths in faith and service.

The anniversary celebration was held in Awka, Anambra State.

Tinubu, who was represented by the National Chairman of the Youth Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (YOWICAN), Hon. Belusochukwu Enwere, delivered a goodwill message to the gathering.

“For four decades, CYON has been a beacon of hope, a platform for spiritual growth, and a nurturing ground for countless young lives dedicated to the cause of Christ,” he said.

He noted the group’s role in encouraging unity and community service among young people across the country.

“Your unwavering commitment to sharing the Gospel, fostering unity, and impacting communities with love and compassion has touched hearts, transformed lives, and glorified God,” he added.

Tinubu also paid tribute to past leaders and members of CYON, offering prayers for those who had passed on and commending the current leadership for keeping the organisation active.

He urged the youth body to continue its mission of empowering young people to uphold truth, grow in faith, and contribute positively to society.

“Congratulations on 40 years of impactful, resourceful and result-oriented apostolate. May the Lord continue to bless, strengthen, and lead CYON into greater heights for His glory,” he said.

CYON, founded in 1985, is the umbrella body of Catholic youths nationwide, with a mission to promote unity, moral growth, and service in line with Christian values.