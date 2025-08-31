Seun Oloketuyi unveils new book “Making Movies the Nollywood Way”

By Ayo Onikoyi

Seun Oloketuyi, a renowned filmmaker and founder of the Best of Nollywood Awards, has announced the release of his latest book, “Making Movies the Nollywood Way”. This comprehensive guide offers unique insights into the thought process behind Nollywood movies, featuring opinions and viewpoints from 21 industry experts.

## Book Highlights

– *Industry Insights*: The book shares the experiences and challenges faced by Nollywood filmmakers, providing valuable lessons for aspiring filmmakers.

– *Expert Contributions*: Featuring 21 prominent Nollywood professionals, including Ọpa Williams, Wale Adenuga, and Emem Isong, who share their stories, successes, and setbacks.

– *Coffee-Table Format*: Beautifully designed with action pictures and portraits, making it a treasured keepsake for film enthusiasts.

## About the Author

Seun Oloketuyi is a talented filmmaker, producer, and founder of the Best of Nollywood Awards. His passion for storytelling and dedication to promoting Nollywood excellence have earned him recognition within the industry. He has also authored other notable books, including “From Me To You”, “This is Nollywood”, and now “Making Movies the Nollywood Way” ¹.

## Book Launch and Availability

“Making Movies the Nollywood Way” will have a book reading session at the University of Lagos on September 7th 2025,The book is available in e-book format on Amazon and other online platforms ² ³.

