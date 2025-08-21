Senator Wadada resigns from SDP

Sen. Ahmed Wadada, representing Nasarawa West, has resigned his membership of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

This is contained in a letter addressed to the Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Tudun Kofa Ward, in Keffi Local Government Area, Nasarawa State.

The letter cited by the News Agency of Nigeria on Thursday was a letter titled “Notification of Resignation from the Social Democratic Party (SDP).”

It reads: “I am writing to inform you of my decision to resign as a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), effective immediately.

“This decision has not been taken lightly, but I feel compelled to do so due to the lingering internal crisis that has plagued our party for some time.

“As you are aware, these internal conflicts have led to serious division and litigation within the party.

“I appreciate the opportunities given to me while being a member of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and am grateful for the experiences and relationships built.

“However, I feel it is time for me to move on and explore new avenues.”

Vanguard News