Senate Committee, NDDC inspect key road projects in Cross River

By Ike Uchechukwu, CALABAR

The Senate Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), led by its Chairman and Senator representing Cross River Southern Senatorial District, Sen Asuquo Ekpenyong, has embarked on an assessment tour of the Okom Ita–Uyanga–Ehom road rehabilitation project in Akamkpa Local Government Area.

The delegation, which included the Managing Director of NDDC, Samuel Ogbuku, Executive Director Projects , Obong Victor Antai and other top management staff assured residents of timely intervention on the strategic road projects by the commission in the Local government.

The projects inspected include the 20KM Okomita–Uyanga–Ehom Road traversing Akamkpa and Biase LGAs, the 1.5KM Idundu Junction–Idundu Bridge Road in Akpabuyo LGA, and the 10.8KM Aking–Osomba Road in Akamkpa LGA, all being executed by Messers Faith Plant Nig. Ltd.

Speaking during the inspection, Senator Asuquo Ekpenyong said the people were witnessing a practical demonstration of NDDC’S renewed commitment to infrastructural development.

His words : ” What we are witnessing here today is a practical demonstration of the NDDC’s renewed commitment to infrastructural development in the Niger Delta.

” These roads are vital commodities evacuation corridors for our people, opening up communities, boosting trade, and improving access to markets, schools, and healthcare.

“The 10th Senate as led by His Excellency Godswill Akpabio remains committed to providing the needed legislative support to ensure that these projects are completed to the highest standards and this intervention has the full and express support of the 10th Senate Leadership.”

Senator Ekpenyong while commending Governor Bassey Otu for his efforts in infrastructure development across the state, noted that the NDDC must continue its interventionist programs/projects across the states of the Niger Delta.

Speaking further, he commended the Managing Director of NDDC who despite having celebrated his 50th Birthday the evening before in Abuja, immediately resumed work in the field barely 12 hours later in the hinterlands of Akamkpa, Cross River State.

On his part, the Managing Director of NDDC, Dr. Samuel Ogbuku, assured residents of the Commission’s dedication to quality delivery.

He added : “The NDDC is determined to deliver durable infrastructure that truly benefits our people. These roads will ease transportation burdens and drive socio-economic growth in Cross River State and beyond.

” We will continue to work with the Senate Committee and all stakeholders to ensure transparency, accountability, and timely completion of projects,” he assured.

The delegation were received by the Chairman of Akamkpa Local Government, Hon. Felix Akposi, alongside Honorable members representing Akamkpa Constituency 1 and 2 in the Cross River State House of Assembly, Hon. Okon Owuna and Hon. Linus Bassey including Councillors across the various wards.