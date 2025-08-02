Second semester exams at risk as striking workers shut LASU

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The second-semester examinations of undergraduate students at the Lagos State University (LASU), scheduled to begin on Monday, August 4, may not hold following the indefinite strike embarked on by the university’s workers.

The industrial action, which began on Thursday, July 31, has already crippled both academic and non-academic activities at the institution.

Findings on Friday indicated that the examinations could only proceed as scheduled if something dramatic happened over the weekend that would prompt the suspension of the strike.

All members of staff of the university and its affiliate campuses (LASUCOM and LASU Epe Campus) downed tools last Thursday to protest poor welfare and other unresolved issues with the management.

In a letter to the Vice Chancellor, Professor Ibiyemi Olatunji-Bello, dated July 31, 2025, the leadership of the four unions in the institution vowed not to call off the strike until all their demands were met.

Operating under the auspices of the Joint Action Committee, which comprises the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities, SSANU, Non-Academic Staff Union of Educational and Associated Institutions, NASU, and National Association of Academic Technologists, NAAT, the unions stated that the decision to embark on the indefinite industrial action was reached at an Emergency Congress of the committee.

The letter, signed by Prof. Ibrahim Bakare (Chairman, ASUU-LASU), Sylvester Idowu (Secretary, ASUU-LASU), Oluwaseyi Lawal (Chairman, SSANU-LASU), and Waheed Majekodunmi (Secretary, SSANU-LASU), and titled “Notice of Indefinite Strike Action”, reads in part: “Sequel to the decision reached at the Emergency Congress of the Joint Action Committee of the Lagos State University Staff Unions (ASUU-LASU, SSANU-LASU, NAAT-LASU & NASU-LASU) that an indefinite strike action should commence effective from Thursday, July 31, 2025, we write to notify you that the indefinite strike action has commenced in Lagos State University. The strike action will remain in force indefinitely until all the demands of staff members are met by the appropriate authorities.

“Consequently, all members of staff of the University and its affiliate campuses (LASUCOM and LASU Epe Campus) are hereby directed to withdraw their services and vacate their official duty posts with immediate effect. While we thank you for your kind gesture and support always, please accept the assurances of the unions’ kindest regards.”