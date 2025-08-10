Sean drops ‘I’m Bad For You’

By Moses Nosike

Sean Ogbonnaya professionally known as Currencee is a Nigerian-born songwriter, and producer currently based in Toronto, Canada, has released a new song titled, “I’m Bad for You.”

This new single is a bold annd introspective anthem about conscious love and unwavering purpose.

Currencee’s sound is a fearless fusion of Afrobeats, Afro-fusion, Hip-Hop, and R&B, weaving street soul with cinematic energy and raw, relatable storytelling.

Being the founder of OGB Records, Currencee is driven by a mission to craft timeless music that speaks truth, hustle, and growth.

Speaking about the new song, the singer described “I’m Bad For You” as a bold and introspective anthem about conscious love and unwavering purpose. The song tells the story of a man choosing love from a place of fullness, clarity, and inner strength, not desperation.

His love isn’t rooted in validation or approval, it’s grounded in self-worth and a deep loyalty to his personal mission. Each verse reveals the tension between connection and personal calling, prioritizing truth over comfort, growth over attachment, and purpose over passion.

“I’m Bad For You” is a statement of integrity, about staying aligned with what’s right. Currencee invite everyone to a new Afro sound as it prepares to release its debut album tittle the re-birth before the end of the year”.