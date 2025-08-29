SCM church marks 40th anniversary 

By Jimitota Onoyume

Founder of Soldiers of Christ Mission International, Oleh in Isoko south local government area of Delta state, Bishop Michael Okaro celebrated the 40th anniversary of the church with dances and praise to God Almighty.

The elated Bishop said he was using the occasion to openly testify of the goodness of the Lord since the establishment of the church.

He said : ” Winning souls for Christ and ensuring they live successful lives , have been our mission . We are everywhere preaching the message of salvation and blessings of the Lord to His worshipers.

“Though growth and expansion have not been easy due to financial constraints but our great and ever powerful God has consistently proven that He is ever present with us”.

While commending all who came for the programme the Bishop recalled that the church started in August1985 with just ten persons at Irri. ” God has expanded the church with branches in various towns and communities. We are grateful for His blessings “, he said.

Archbishop Gimbright Adaigho in his sermon titled “The Amazing power of praise” quoted Mark chapter 14 verse 26, to emphasize the importance of praise. He said even before Jesus was crucified on the cross he offered praise to God, thus signifying the value God has for praise .

His words :”Praise is one of the highest things you can offer to God and when it comes from the depth of the heart, it causes transformation in absolutely every area of man’s life. The Bible says in Psalm 22 verse 3, that God accepts praises of His people. Praise releases the presence of God that can shake the foundation of the earth, it is a powerful tool that brings unusual breakthroughs

He prayed for the Bishop , his family and members of the church.

Clergymen at the programme which was held at Isoko Central School (ICS), Oleh playground included Apostle (Amb) Oki, Bishop Samuel Oyede, Evang Jesurabome Ede, Bishop Elect, Gabriel Oletu, Evang Emmanuel Ofano, Evang Moses Diamond and Evang Henry Oguh and others.