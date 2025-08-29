Home » News » SCM church marks 40th anniversary 
News

August 30, 2025

SCM church marks 40th anniversary 

SCM church marks 40th anniversary 

By Jimitota Onoyume 

Founder of  Soldiers of Christ Mission International, Oleh in Isoko south local government area of Delta state, Bishop   Michael Okaro celebrated the 40th anniversary of the church with dances and praise  to God Almighty.

The elated Bishop said he was using the occasion to openly  testify of the goodness of the Lord since the establishment of the church.

He said : ” Winning souls for Christ and ensuring they  live  successful lives , have been our mission . We are everywhere preaching the message of salvation and blessings  of the Lord to His worshipers. 

“Though growth and expansion have not been easy due to financial constraints  but our great and ever powerful God has consistently proven that  He is ever present with us”.

While commending all who came for the programme the Bishop  recalled that the church started in August1985 with just ten persons at Irri. ” God has expanded the church with  branches in various towns and communities. We are grateful for His blessings “, he said. 

Archbishop Gimbright Adaigho in  his  sermon  titled “The Amazing power of praise” quoted  Mark chapter 14 verse 26,  to emphasize the importance  of praise. He said even before Jesus was crucified on the cross  he offered praise to God,  thus signifying the value God has for praise .

His words :”Praise is one of the highest things you can offer to God and when it comes from the depth of the heart, it causes transformation in absolutely every area of man’s life. The Bible says in Psalm 22 verse 3, that God accepts  praises of His people. Praise releases the presence of God that can shake the foundation of the earth, it is a powerful tool that brings  unusual breakthroughs

He prayed  for the Bishop , his family and  members of the church.

Clergymen at the programme which was held at Isoko Central School (ICS), Oleh playground included Apostle (Amb) Oki, Bishop Samuel Oyede, Evang Jesurabome Ede, Bishop Elect, Gabriel Oletu, Evang Emmanuel Ofano, Evang Moses Diamond and Evang Henry Oguh and others.

Related News

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of Vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.