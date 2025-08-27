School shooting reported in Minneapolis

Police respond to shooting at Catholic school in Minneapolis

Police were responding Wednesday to a shooting at a Catholic school in the major midwest US city of Minneapolis, the governor of Minnesota said.

“I’ve been briefed on a shooting at Annunciation Catholic School and will continue to provide updates as we get more information,” Governor Tim Walz wrote on X.

The confirmed shooting comes after a wave of false reports of active shooters at US college campuses around the country as students return from summer break.

“I’m praying for our kids and teachers whose first week of school was marred by this horrific act of violence,” Walz said, without providing details on potential victims.