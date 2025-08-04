Vice President Kashim Shettima.

By Gabriel Ewepu

In a bid to change the narrative in Nigeria’s food system, the Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, has expressed optimism that the timely implementation of the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ) Programme will revolutionise the nation’s agricultural sector, driving innovation and inclusive prosperity.

Shettima, who was represented by the Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Sen Abubakar Kyari, made the declaration during the Groundbreaking Ceremony of the SAPZ Programme held in Ijaiye, Ibadan, Oyo State, recently, as contained in a statement signed by the Assistant Director, Information, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, Ezeaja Ikemefuna.

He stressed that the initiative is not just an infrastructural project, but a bold declaration that Nigeria’s future lies in transforming its abundant agricultural resources into value-added products that fuel industries, generate employment, and uplift farmers.

The highlight of the event was the flag-off of the Groundbreaking Ceremony of the SAPZ Programme by the Minister of Agriculture and Security, Sen Abubakar Kyari, and the Governor of Oyo State, Engr. Seyi Makinde.

He said: “We are laying the foundation for agro-industrial hubs that will empower agro-processors, farmers, stimulate local economies, and make Nigeria a competitive player in global markets.

“The Programme marks a decisive stride in the collective quest to build a resilient, self-sufficient, and prosperous Nigeria

“The SAPZ initiative is one of the cornerstones of the Renewed Hope Agenda championed by the President, His Excellency, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR. A vision rooted in restoring Nigeria’s dignity, unlocking vast potentials, and creating opportunities for every citizen.

“It is a testament to unwavering commitment to a future where hope is renewed through concrete action, strategic partnerships, and inclusive growth.”

Meanwhile, the Vice President also explained that the programme is driven by a partnership between the Federal Government, State Governments and development partners.

“It is a product of strategic partnership between the Federal Government of Nigeria, state governments, and esteemed international development partners, especially, the African Development Bank, AfDB, the International Fund for Agricultural Development, IFAD, and the Islamic Development Bank IsDB”, he said.

He also acknowledged the visionary leadership of Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, for his unwavering commitment to the state’s development.

“Your unwavering commitment and dedication to the development of Oyo State have set the stage for this historic occasion. The event exemplifies the spirit of partnership and shared vision that is vital to our nation’s progress”, he said.

Meanwhile, according to the VP, at the recently held United Nations Food Systems Summit, UNFSS, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he presented President Bola Tinubu, SAPZ was showcased as Nigeria’s flagship investment programme to indicate that Nigeria places food production as a top priority and efforts are made, and results are achieved in that regard.

“I had the honour to represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and led a high powered delegation to the just concluded United Nations Food Systems Summit (UNFSS) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia to showcase SAPZ as Nigeria’s flagship investment program where among others held a bilateral engagement with the President of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD), Dr. Alvaro Lario to request additional financing across the participating states to boost productivity.

“This collaborative effort underscores the shared belief that sustainable development in agriculture is achievable only through unity, innovation, and shared responsibility.

“It is a clear indication that Nigeria is committed to leveraging global expertise, capital, and best practices to achieve sustainable growth and social inclusion.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s unwavering commitment to this transformative journey under the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security.”

He also disclosed that 27 States will be onboarded in the SAPZ programme in tranches in 2026.

“Accordingly, we are expanding the development benefit of the SAPZ across the 36 states, in collaboration with the African Development Bank, to onboard 27 more states in tranches starting with 10 states by the 1st quarter of 2026 sequel following financing procedures between the Federal Government and the Financing partners,’ he said.

