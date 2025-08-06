Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu mourn Doyin Abiola

President Bola Tinubu has expressed sadness over the death of former Managing Director of the Concord Group of newspapers, Dr Doyinsola Hamidat Abiola.

The President described the late veteran journalist, who died on Tuesday at the age of 82, as a “trailblazer journalist” and a “soldier of democracy.”

In a statement issued by the State House on Wednesday, Tinubu said “Doyin Abiola, 82, was an Amazon and an icon in Nigerian journalism. She stayed in the journalism course since starting as a reporter with the defunct Daily Sketch after graduating from the University of Ibadan in 1969, majoring in English and Drama.

“She broke the gender barrier, becoming the first woman to edit a national newspaper and the first managing director of a daily newspaper.

“Her immense contributions to journalism and gender equity laid a foundation for generations of women. Her impact on our democracy was even more profound,” the statement read in part.

Similarly, Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has expressed deep sorrow over the death of Dr Doyin Abiola, the widow of the late winner of the June 12, 1993, presidential election, Chief MKO Abiola.

The governor, in a condolence message issued on Wednesday in Lagos by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr Gboyega Akosile, described the deceased as an amazon who left an indelible mark on Nigeria’s media landscape.

He stated that Abiola made a significant contribution to the growth and development of journalism in Nigeria.

“She rose through the ranks as a reporter, features writer, Group Features Editor, and ultimately became the first Nigerian woman to serve as Editor and Managing Director of a national daily.

“The death of Dr Doyin Abiola is a great loss to journalism and the media industry in Nigeria.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Lagos State, I extend my heartfelt condolences to the Abiola family on the passing of an accomplished journalist and media administrator.

“I also commiserate with her friends, colleagues, and members of the journalism profession across the country,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor added that Abiola mentored and inspired generations of journalists and media professionals who had become respected voices and leaders in various sectors.

“Doyin Abiola etched her name in gold as the first Nigerian woman to head a national daily newspaper.

“She was not only a trailblazer but also a role model to many in the profession. She played a significant role in national development and championed gender-related issues with passion and dedication.

“She was a pillar of support to her husband, Chief MKO Abiola, and remained a respected voice in national discourse even after his demise,” Sanwo-Olu said.

He prayed for the peaceful repose of her soul and asked God to grant her family and loved ones the strength to bear her loss.

