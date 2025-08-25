Sabalenka, Djokovic into US Open round two as fuming Medvedev exits

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev reacts during his men’s singles first round tennis match against Frances Benjamin Bonzi on day one of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on August 24, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

Aryna Sabalenka launched the defence of her US Open crown with victory Sunday while Novak Djokovic made a successful start to his latest bid for a record 25th Grand Slam singles title — but a raging Daniil Medvedev exited.

World number one Sabalenka, bidding to become the first woman to claim back-to-back US Open titles since Serena Williams completed a hat-trick of wins in 2014, was made to work hard en route to a 7-5, 6-1 victory over Switzerland’s Rebeka Masarova.

Masarova, ranked 108th in the world, pushed Sabalenka out of her comfort zone with a gutsy performance on the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center’s main Arthur Ashe Stadium showcourt.

“Happy to get this win and happy to be in the second round. I feel like I didn’t start my best in the first games, but then I found my rhythm,” said Sabalenka, who will face unseeded Russian Polina Kudermetova.

While Sabalenka advanced safely, Danish 14th seed Clara Tauson tumbled out to Alexandra Eala.

Eala, 20, became the first player from the Philippines to win a Grand Slam singles match with a thrilling 6-3, 2-6, 7-6 (13/11) win, battling back from a 5-1 deficit in the final set.

“I’m super over the moon with what I was able to do today, especially coming back in the third,” Eala said.

“It’s a very special win for me.”

Another player from Southeast Asia — Indonesia’s Janice Tjen — also bagged an upset, ousting Russian 24th seed Veronika Kudermetova 6-4, 4-6, 6-4.

“I feel proud to be able to do this for my country,” said Tjen, the first Indonesian since Angelique Widjaja in 2004 to reach the main draw of a Grand Slam singles event.

Tjen, ranked 149th in the world, will face Britain’s Emma Raducanu in the second round.

– Djokovic off the mark –

Raducanu, who made history at Flushing Meadows in 2021 by becoming the first qualifier to lift a Grand Slam title, clinched her first US Open match win since that memorable triumph with a 6-1, 6-2 drubbing of Japan’s Ena Shibahara.

Serbia’s Novak Djokovic prepares to throw signed tennis balls to fans after winning his men’s singles first round tennis match against USA’s Learner Tien on day one of the US Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, on August 24, 2025. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)

“I wanted to win a match here really bad,” said Raducanu.

“It’s been four years and it’s a very special tournament for me.”

With men’s defending champion Jannik Sinner and rival Carlos Alcaraz not opening their campaigns until Monday and Tuesday, all eyes were on the veteran Serbian star Djokovic in Sunday’s night session on Ashe.

The 38-year-old showed flashes of brilliance in a 6-1, 7-6 (7/3), 6-2 win against his unseeded 19-year-old American opponent Learner Tien.

Djokovic raced through the first set but was then forced to save a set point in the second after Tien grew in confidence.

A lengthy medical timeout to treat what looked like a blister on his right foot helped revive Djokovic and he pulled away to wrap up victory in 2hr 25min.

“I still have the flair, I still have the drive and you guys give me the energy,” Djokovic told the crowd. “Hopefully I can keep it going.”

The final game of the opening day saw a chaotic victory for France’s Benjamin Bonzi over Russian 13th seed Medvedev, the 2021 US Open champion.

Amid extraordinary scenes at the end of the third set, play was held up for more than six minutes as Bonzi waited to serve on match point.

It followed a tirade by Medvedev against chair umpire Greg Allensworth after the official re-awarded Bonzi a first serve when a photographer mistakenly walked onto the court.

With Medvedev egging the crowd on to voice their displeasure, Bonzi lost the set and Medvedev won the fourth to square the match.

Bonzi though recovered in the fifth to close out a 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (5/7), 0-6, 6-4 win in 3hr 45min.

“It was crazy,” Bonzi said. “The energy was wild. Thanks to all those who were booing, that gave me energy in the fifth.”

Fourth seed Taylor Fritz and sixth seed Ben Shelton eased into the second round.

Fritz, last year’s beaten finalist, won 7-5, 6-2, 6-3 against unseeded compatriot Emilio Nava.

Shelton had a similarly comfortable 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 defeat of Peruvian qualifier Ignacio Buse.

Shelton and Fritz are spearheading US hopes of a first Grand Slam men’s singles title since Andy Roddick’s victory at the 2003 US Open.