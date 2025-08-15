Russia restricts calls on WhatsApp, Telegram as internet control tightens

By Favour Ulebor & Agency Report

Russia has imposed restrictions on voice calls made through the WhatsApp and Telegram messaging apps, in its latest move to tighten control over the internet amid the war in Ukraine.

The curb is expected to affect WhatsApp’s estimated 96 million monthly users in Russia and Telegram’s more than 89 million users, according to Russian media monitoring service, Mediascope.

In a statement on Wednesday, Russia’s media and internet regulator, Roskomnadzor, said the measure was necessary to fight crime.

The regulator said: “According to law enforcement agencies and numerous appeals from citizens, foreign messengers Telegram and WhatsApp have become the main voice services used to deceive and extort money, and to involve Russian citizens in sabotage and terrorist activities.

“Repeated requests to take countermeasures have been ignored by the owners of the messengers,” it added.

Roskomnadzor said the restriction would remain until the platforms comply with Russian law. “Access to calls in foreign messengers will be restored after they start complying with Russian legislation,” the agency stated.

Authorities claimed only voice calls were restricted, but some users reported that video calls were also affected.

Since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, Moscow has expanded control over the Russian internet.

Security services have often alleged that Ukraine uses Telegram to recruit people or coordinate acts of sabotage inside Russia.

Last month, Russia adopted a law punishing online users for searching content deemed illicit by authorities.

Officials also plan to replace popular messaging apps with a domestic alternative called Max, which critics fear will grant the government greater access to user data.

Responding on its official Instagram story, WhatsApp said: “Our statement on the news about the Russian government’s attempt to block WhatsApp: WhatsApp is private, end-to-end encrypted, and defies government attempts to violate people’s right to secure communication, which is why Russia is trying to block it from over 100 million Russian people. We will keep doing all we can to make end-to-end encrypted communication available to people everywhere, including in Russia.”

In a statement to AFP, Telegram said it “actively combats misuse of its platform, including calls for sabotage or violence, as well as fraud,” adding that it removes “millions of pieces of harmful content every day.”