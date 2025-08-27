Rudiger returns, Sane dropped for Germany World Cup qualifiers

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann has brought back centre-back Antonio Rudiger while dropping winger Leroy Sane in his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers in September.

The Germany coach was hit with a wave of injuries and is without forwards Jamal Musiala, Kai Havertz and Tim Kleindienst, first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen and defenders Nico Schlotterbeck and Benjamin Henrichs.

The Germany coach named three newcomers in the 23-man squad, Eintracht Frankfurt defender Nnamdi Collins, Augsburg goalkeeper Finn Dahmen and midfielder Paul Nebel from Mainz.

Sane, who has made 70 Germany appearances since making his debut in 2015, was left out of the first squad announced since he moved from Bayern Munich to Galatasaray in the summer.

Rudiger has been called up for the first time since his outburst in the Spanish Cup final in May, when the Real Madrid centre-back threw an object at the referee while verbally abusing him.

In May, Nagelsmann criticised Rudiger’s behaviour, saying: “He knows this can’t happen again, otherwise there will be very serious consequences.”

In an interview with Germany’s Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Rudiger apologised for his “wrong and excessive” behaviour.

In addition to Rudiger, Nagelsmann also recalled Stuttgart duo Angelo Stiller and Jamie Leweling, along with Mainz midfielder Nadiem Amiri.

Dahmen, who is also eligible to represent England, comes into the squad to replace the injured Barcelona keeper ter Stegen.

Germany face Slovakia in Bratislava on September 4 before hosting Northern Ireland three days later in Cologne.

Germany must win their four-team group with Slovakia, Northern Ireland, and Luxembourg to guarantee qualification for the 2026 World Cup in Canada, the United States, and Mexico.

Germany squad

Goalkeepers: Oliver Baumann (Hoffenheim), Finn Dahmen (Augsburg), Alexander Nuebel (Stuttgart)

Defenders: Robert Andrich (Bayer Leverkusen), Waldemar Anton (Borussia Dortmund), Nnamdi Collins (Eintracht Frankfurt), Robin Koch (Eintracht Frankfurt), Maximilian Mittelstadt (Stuttgart), David Raum (RB Leipzig), Antonio Rudiger (Real Madrid/ESP), Jonathan Tah (Bayern Munich)

Midfielders: Karim Adeyemi (Borussia Dortmund), Nadiem Amiri (Mainz), Serge Gnabry (Bayern Munich), Leon Goretzka (Bayern Munich), Pascal Gross (Borussia Dortmund), Joshua Kimmich (Bayern Munich), Jamie Leweling (Stuttgart), Paul Nebel (Mainz), Angelo Stiller (Stuttgart), Florian Wirtz (Liverpool/ENG)

Forwards: Niclas Fuellkrug (West Ham/ENG), Nick Woltemade (Stuttgart)