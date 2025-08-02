Royalty, glam as family marks 10th anniversary of late Ooni of Ife

By Prisca Sam-Duru

The display of royalty through alluring traditional attires and insignias by guests that graced the 10th memorial celebrations of late Oba Okunade Sijuwade Olubuse II, began right from the car park of Harbour Point, Victoria Island Lagos. As the beautifully decked guests with their entourages alighted gracefully from their posh vehicles, unsolicited praise singers ushered them into the hall with electrifying drum beats. You could decipher from their regalia, which were mostly pristine white with matching beads, which part of the country the guests hailed from. As it happened, every part of the country was represented. Caucasians were not left out – their colour and suits stood them out. Even the hall décor itself was pristine white, creating a calm and pure atmosphere fit for the celebration.

The event was the Memorial Exhibition and Symposium marking the grand finale of the 10th memorial celebrations in honour of His Imperial Majesty Oba Okunade Sijuwade Olubuse II, the 50TH Ooni of Ife. It ended the series of events organized by the Sijuwade Royal Family, in collaboration with the National Council of Traditional Rulers of Nigeria, to mark ten years since the Oba’s demise in 2015.

The grand ceremony witnessed the gathering of traditional rulers, former governors, scholars, and dignitaries including, former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, who stepped into the venue with his wife; the Emir of Kano, Aminu Bayero; former governors of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel and Ibikunle Amosun; former governor of Ondo state, Olusegun Mimiko; former military governor of Lagos, Prince Olagunsoye Onyinlola; HRH Senar Haliru Yunusa Ndanusa, the Emir of Shonga, Kwara State; HRH Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman the Emir of Misau Bauchi State; HRM, Benjamin Ikenchuku Keagborekuzi 1, the Dein of Agbor; The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi (the Ìjájá II); HRM Eze Cletus Ilomuanya; former governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola; former Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi; Senator Ben Obi; and many others.

The first port of call was the exhibition hall. Clad in regal traditional splendor, guests feasted their eyes on some of Oba Sijuwade’s personal photographs, artefacts, royal heirlooms, artworks and other archival materials, while at the same time, tasting the assorted finger foods and drinks provided.

The exclusive exhibition of archival materials and treasured objects sourced from the rich array of repositories was titled, “Timeless Legacy: A Visual Tribute”.

It was carefully curated by Dr. Oludamola Adebowale who is also the Curator and Consultant for the Sijuwade Royal family on the memorial celebrations, and a team comprising, Prince Adejuwon Sijuwade, Prince Aderemi Sijuwade, Mrs Adekemi Alokolaro, Kehinde Kolade, Olusegun Kolade and Esther Chiemezue.

The archival materials narrate the story of the life, reign, and enduring influence of the revered monarch. Also, mannequins dressed in royal attires were exhibited, telling the story of the late Ooni as a traditional ruler who redefined traditional leadership in contemporary Africa.

While the day featured tributes and exhibition viewing as the evening wore on, guests were treated to real ‘Owambe’ as veteran musicians, King Sunny Ade, and Sir Ebenezer Obey entertained them with evergreen tunes.

The event also featured a Symposium themed “Unifying and Securing Nigeria’s Future Through Traditional Institutions.” The Panel discussion moderated by ace journalist Dr Yemi Ogunbiyi had HRM Oba Adedokun Omoniyi Abolarin, HRH, Dr Haliru Yunusa Ndanusa, Benjamin Ikenchuku Keagborekuzi, HRH, Alhaji Ahmed Suleiman, and Chief Dele Momodu as the panelists. They had conversations around the topic, “Unifying and Securing Nigeria’s Future Through Traditional Institutions.”

In his keynote speech, Professor Jacob Kehinde Olupona, who holds dual appointments at Harvard University as Professor of African Religious Traditions at the Harvard Divinity School, and as a Professor of African and African American Studies in the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, explored Oba Sijuwade’s enduring legacy in national cohesion.

Advocating a complete cultural and constitutional revival entrenched in the renewal of traditional authority, Prof Olupona emphasised the need to preserve traditional festivals to foster unity among the people.

The festivals, he noted, are not just cultural displays but “political tools, rallying points for identity, memory, and cohesion.”

He further advocated for what he called “Civil Religion” which he explained is not about converting anyone but about constructing a national mythology, a sense of belonging that transcends tribe, religion, and region.

An evening of tributes

It was an evening of tributes, and guests took turns to pour encomiums on the late Oba.

In his tribute, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, described the late Ooni of Ife as more than a traditional ruler, saying, “He was a bridge builder and a great gift to Nigeria, and to Africa.”

Chief Obasanjo, who was represented by the former governor of Osun State, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, stated that Oba Sijuwade represented one of the most refined blend of African tradition and global diplomacy he ever witnessed. “Many may not know that behind several political resources in Nigeria’s dominant democratic journey stood the quiet intervention of the late Monarch. He was a monarch who believed that peace, like royalty, was the best adornment of inclusivity and diversity. Whether it was in managing delicate ethnic tensions, advising elected officials sometimes unsolicited, but always valuable, or calmly trading out within the universal system of political space, Oba Sijuwade did not play a defense, he played a center, and he played a role. Oba Sijuwade’s life journey taught us that royalty is not a privilege but a gift to service.”

He then stressed the need to protect the traditional institutions in the country from what he described as the “corrosive influence of money and politics.”

“To celebrate the anniversary of a monarch like Oba Sijuwade must serve as a moment of national introspection. As we nurture the cultural institution in so much challenge, are we preserving the values we upheld? How do we protect the traditional institution from the corrosive influence of money and politics?

“The best tribute we can pay to the memory of Oba Sijuwade and indeed to the memory of all that came before him is to do what is right at all times. The values of honour, cultural continuity, dignity, and truth in leadership are what set them apart. We must protect and uphold their frontiers,” he stated.

While appreciating attendees for celebrating his predecessor, the present Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, said that the late Oba came, saw, and conquered, adding, “We are all products of his impact.” After his request for guests to rise in honour of the late Ooni was granted, Oba Ogunwusi described the memorial celebrations as a time of immense gratitude to the late Ooni for his enduring legacy.

Speaking further, Oba Ogunwusi who disclosed that the grand event would have been held in Ife, but the family decided on Lagos for ease and inclusivity, also praised the late Oba’s family for being united and dedicated to preserving his vision.

In his goodwill message, the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, celebrated the late Ooni for securing and unifying Nigerians through traditional institutions.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Bimbo Salu-Hundeyin, stated that “Oba Sijuwade’s reign was marked by profound commitment to the preservation of rich cultural heritage and cultural preservation. His leadership demonstrated the roles traditional institutions play in safeguarding peace, promoting social cohesion, and advancing development in our beloved nation.”