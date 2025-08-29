Rotary club of Ubeji donates medical equipment to Warri Central hospital

By Jimitota Onoyume

Rotary Club of Ubeji District 9141 has donated medical equipment to the mother and child unit of Central Hospital Warri ,Warri South local Government Area of Delta State.

Presenting the items, President of the club, Rotarian Emiko Akpita urged the management of the hospital to take care of them so they could get more from the club .

Rotarian Emiko said after an assessment of needs from management of the hospital, the club provided phototherapy equipment for jaundiced, preterm babies and devices to monitor the breath of newborn babies.

He disclosed that the club also fixed five faulty Phototherapy Machines to increase the numbers of functional ones in the hospital

Other items he said they donated were two Apnea monitors ,1 Phototherapy Machine and 5 Surge Protectors .

President of the club Rotarian Emiko said : ” Rotary helps address the shortage of basic tools necessary for disease detection and treatment thereby preventing parents from travelling a long distance to get such a facility to treat their children and reduce mortality rate on children.”

He called on partners of the Rotary club of Ubeji to join them in improving healthcare, particularly in communities.

Also speaking Rotary international District 9141 Governor Rotarian Anthony Woghiren represented by Assistant District Governor zone 8 , Rotarian Franklin Oteh while thanking Rotary Club Ubeji for the donations to the hospital he said the gesture was in line with Rotary international seven areas of focus.

Rotarian Oteh said “In Rotary every life counts, and is valued,” adding that the club will continue to assist hospitals. He urged the management of the hospital to maintain the equipment donated to the mother and child unit .

The project Chairman of the club Rotarian Omatseyin Odele noted that the gesture was part of the club’s focus on disease prevention and treatment, particularly in communities.

He also appealed to the end users to take care of the equipment in order to improve the health care of new born babies .

The Acting Medical Director of Central hospital Warri , Doctor Elo Nwoye , Dr Mayuku Egbejule and the Matron of the Mother and Child unit, Abayomi Odusanya commended Rotary club of Ubeji for the gesture ,saying that Delta State government can not do it all, adding they called on other humanitarian organizations to assist the hospital .

They said the hospital also serves communities around Warri and the riverine areas.