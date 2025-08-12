Rotarian Aigbefoh applauds Rotary District 9141 governor’s leadership quality

By Solomon Nwoke

Rotarian Timothy Aigbefoh has congratulated and expressed confidence in the ability of the new Governor of Rotary District 9141, Rotarian Anthony Osaretin Woghiren to further the fortune of the District.

Rotarian Aigbefoh was in attendance at the successful organisation of Public Image/Membership Seminar held last weekend in Benin-City, Edo State organized by the new District Governor.

The one day seminar held at John Odigie Oyegun Public Service Academy, Benin-City witnessed a large turnout of Rotarians across the District 9141 comprising Edo, Delta, Bayelsa and Rivers States.

Rotarian Aigbefoh from Rotary Club of Benin Icons in his congratulatory message after the seminar applauded the exemplary leadership quality of the District Governor, since assumption of office.

He however, expressed confidence in District 9141 Governor, Woghiren’s capacity to build upon the district’s achievements and further advance the values and goals of Rotary Intentionally.

Recall that Anthony Osaretin Woghiren assumed leadership of District 9141 on July 1, 2025, and has since been transforming the district within the shortest period.

Rotarian Aigbefoh is a Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of many Companies with many branches in Benin City, Nasarawa and Lagos States respectively.