Rodri still best player in the world – Guardiola

Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said Ballon d’Or winner Rodri is fit to return against Tottenham on Saturday and remains for him “the best player in the world.”

The Spanish midfielder missed the majority of last season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury against Arsenal in September.

Rodri made his return towards the end of the campaign before a setback saw the 29-year-old miss parts of pre-season and last weekend’s 4-0 win at Wolves to begin City’s Premier League campaign.

“He’s still so far the best player in the world until we elect a new one in a few months,” said Guardiola at his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“I don’t have any doubts about his potential and quality.

“Just consistency at training, weeks, training, games, minutes and after everything will be fine.”

Rodri’s comeback is a major boost to City’s chances of winning back the Premier League title after finishing a distant third last season.

There were encouraging signs for Guardiola in the convincing win at Molineux as new signings Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki scored.

Goalkeeper James Trafford also started his first senior game for City in his second spell at the club.

But Guardiola said he is still to decide who will start in goal against Spurs with Ederson, who has been linked with a move to Galatasaray, now back and available.

“The new players bring a new energy, new everything.

“I’ve changed four or five or six times (backroom) staff and it’s tough but always they bring a new energy and ideas.

“Players are the same and James brings his youth and desire to play at the club he was born and grew in.

“We’re happy for the performance, but it’s just the first game. (We need to) just be consistent in the way we play and improve in the way we have done and we have to do better against Spurs.”

City defender Ruben Dias also signed a two-year extension to his contract on Friday, keeping the Portuguese international at the Etihad until 2029.

“I am incredibly happy. City are where I want to be — at the top of the sport, competing for trophies,” said 28-year-old Dias, who joined the club from Benfica in 2020.

“The club’s ambition aligns perfectly with mine and as a footballer there is nothing better than that.

“I love Manchester — it is my home now — and I love the Manchester City fans.

“When I think about the trophies we have won and the way we have played our football during my time here, I couldn’t imagine playing anywhere else.”

AFP