Rivers Plate striker, Asuzu commends FG for supporting sports devt

Argentina-based striker Jonathan Asuzu has expressed gratitude to the Federal Government of Nigeria for its support in nurturing young talents through sports.

The 18-year-old River Plate forward was recently invited by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) to join the Flying Eagles ahead of the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile.

In a letter dated 8 August 2025 and signed by NFF General Secretary Mohammed Sani Maikano, Asuzu was officially called up for the final phase of camping.

Speaking in Abuja, the Nigerian-born striker described the invitation as a dream come true and an opportunity made possible by the government’s investment in sports development.

“I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Federal Government of Nigeria,” Asuzu said. “Your unwavering support for sports and dedication to nurturing talent across the nation has made opportunities like this possible.”

He emphasised that the government’s commitment to youth and sports was not only shaping athletes but also contributing to national pride.

“To wear the green and white jersey is more than just playing football; it is carrying the hopes of millions and representing the spirit of Nigeria,” he said.

The striker, however, disclosed that an expired Nigerian passport prevented him from joining his teammates in camp.

Despite this setback, Asuzu pledged his full support to the team and encouraged his fellow players to remain focused and resilient ahead of the World Cup.

He also acknowledged the role of Dr Raymond Edoh in facilitating his call-up, praising his advocacy for young Nigerian athletes.

Asuzu further paid tribute to his family for their sacrifices, especially his father, who he said had played a central role in his football journey.

His father, Godwin Asuzu, also thanked the NFF and the Federal Government for giving his son the chance to represent Nigeria.

“I remain committed to making Nigeria proud,” he said. “Together, we can uplift our nation through football and celebrate our victories as one.”