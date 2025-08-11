Rivers LGA Poll: Initiative tasks RSIEC on transparency, inclusivity

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: Rivers Peace Initiative, RPI, has tasked the Rivers State Independent Electoral Commission, RSIEC, to ensure transparency and inclusivity in all the processes that would lead to the August 30th local government area election in the state.

The body made the call when the leadership visited the RSIEC office to observe the screening of candidates of political parties for the LGA election.

The Convener, Rivers Peace Initiative, Obinna Ebogidi, noted that the screening was seamless, noting that a transparent process is what the state needs at the time.

Ebogidi said: “What I witnessed was encouraging. It was an atmosphere of openness, order, and professionalism. This transparent approach is exactly what our state needs to rebuild public confidence in democratic processes.

“We urge RSIEC to sustain this commitment to fairness, transparency, and inclusivity at every stage. Doing so will not only strengthen the credibility of the election but also send a clear message that the voices and votes of Rivers people truly matter.”

Ebogidi called on political parties to be committed to peaceful conduct of the election, noting that the peace of the state should top self.

He said: “We call on all political parties to rise above partisanship and commit to peaceful conduct before, during, and after the elections. The peace and progress of Rivers State must take precedence over personal ambition.

I appeal to those still opposed to the elections to de-escalate rhetoric and tension for the greater good of our people.

“We have already lost too much time to disputes that have brought no meaningful relief to ordinary citizens, particularly in rural communities. This is our opportunity to turn the page, to choose dialogue over division and to let the will of the people speak through the ballot.

“The Rivers Peace Initiative will continue to support every lawful and peaceful step toward restoring democratic governance at the local level. A credible local government election is one of the surest paths to stability, development, and renewed hope for our communities.”