Rivers, Imo, Abia, Edo excel at Prince Uwakwe Tennis Tournament in Enugu

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU – Winners have emerged in the 8th edition of the Prince Victor Uwakwe U-15 and U-21 Regional Tennis Tournament, covering the South-East, South-South, and South-West zones, held in Enugu.

Players from Rivers, Imo, Abia, and Edo states dominated the competition, organised by the Enugu State Tennis Association in collaboration with the Enugu Sports Club and sponsored by Prince Victor Uwakwe.

In the U-21 category, Joshua Maxwell of Rivers State claimed the boys’ title after a hard-fought 6-1, 6-7 (4-7), 6-1 victory over Okonkwo Paul of Delta State, while Imo’s Lucky Favour defeated Precious Ohimal of Edo 6-1, 6-2 to win the girls’ trophy.

In the U-15 category, Abia’s Obinna Chinedu overcame Daniel Udimebong of Rivers 6-1, 6-1 to lift the boys’ title, while Esther Aigbangba of Edo beat Rivers’ Opuene Karina 6-3, 6-1 to claim the girls’ championship. The South-West zone did not participate due to another tournament in Lagos.

Speaking at the grand finale on Saturday, sponsor Prince Victor Uwakwe said the tournament was designed to nurture young tennis talent and encouraged players to focus on skill development rather than prize money.

“Tennis is about discipline, resilience, and holding on even when you are down,” Uwakwe said. “I was impressed by the fighting spirit of the U-21 boys’ champion, who pushed through despite fatigue and injury. That is the true spirit of the game.”

Uwakwe also pledged to expand the competition nationwide in two years, with prize money increasing by 50 percent next year.

The Chairman of Enugu Sports Club, Barr. Augustine Ifeanyi Nweke, represented by Secretary Chief Uche Onoh, praised Uwakwe’s consistency in sponsoring the event and urged all participants to keep improving.

Joshua Maxwell, the U-21 boys’ champion, expressed gratitude to the organisers. “It was a tough match, but I kept pushing because of my zeal for the game. I’m happy to emerge champion and thank Prince Uwakwe for this platform. My dream is to play internationally,” he said.