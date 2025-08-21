Rising heat puts millions of workers at risk, WHO-WMO warns



By Chioma Obinna

As global temperatures continue to climb, the world’s workers, particularly, those in outdoor, manual labor sectors are on the front lines of a deepening climate crisis. A new joint report by the World Health Organisation, WHO and the World Meteorological Organisation, WMO, has raised the alarm on the severe and growing health threats posed by extreme heat in the workplace.



Farmers, construction workers, street vendors, and factory hands across the globe are facing longer, hotter days that are pushing their bodies to the limit. With 2024 already confirmed by the WMO as the hottest year ever recorded, heatwaves are becoming more intense, more frequent, and more deadly. In many regions, workers are now routinely exposed to temperatures above 40°C, with some areas seeing highs over 50°C.



WHO Assistant Director-General, Dr Jeremy Farrar, said: “Heat stress is already harming the health and livelihoods of billions of workers, especially in the most vulnerable communities. This new guidance offers practical, evidence-based solutions to protect lives, reduce inequality, and build more resilient workforces in a warming world.”



The report, titled: “Climate Change and Workplace Heat Stress, draws on 50 years of research and underscores the heavy toll that rising heat is taking on global productivity and health. For every degree above 20°C, worker productivity drops by 2 to 3 percent. Beyond lost income, the health consequences are alarming: from dehydration and heatstroke to long-term kidney damage and neurological disorders.

WMO Deputy Secretary-General Ko Barrett noted that this is no longer a problem confined to tropical countries. “Occupational heat stress has become a global societal challenge, as highlighted by the recent heatwave in Europe. Protection of workers from extreme heat is not just a health imperative but an economic necessity.”



The report estimates that about half of the world’s population already suffers some form of adverse effect from high temperatures. Vulnerable groups such as older adults, children, low-income communities, and workers with chronic illnesses are especially at risk. In developing countries, where access to cooling and healthcare is limited, the stakes are even higher.



To confront this growing crisis, the WHO and WMO are calling for the development of heat-health action plans tailored to local industries and climates. These plans should be co-created with employers, workers, unions, and health experts to ensure practical and sustainable implementation.



They also urge governments and health authorities to prioritize education and awareness campaigns so that first responders, health workers, and employers can better identify and treat heat-related illnesses. Misdiagnosis is common, and many cases go untreated until they become life-threatening.

Special attention must also be given to older workers and those with reduced physical fitness, who are often more susceptible to the effects of heat stress. Furthermore, WHO and WMO recommend the adoption of affordable technologies that can monitor and mitigate heat exposure in real-time.

The guidance echoes findings from the International Labour Organisation, ILO, which reports that over 2.4 billion workers worldwide are exposed to excessive heat—contributing to more than 22 million occupational injuries each year.



ILO’s Chief of Occupational Safety and Health, Joaquim Pintado said: “This report represents a critical milestone in our collective response to the growing threat of extreme heat in the world of work. Aligned with our mandate to promote safe and healthy working environments, it offers robust, evidence-based guidance to help governments, employers, and workers confront the escalating risks of climate change.”

WHO and WMO stressed that urgent action is needed now to protect both lives and economies.



The new technical guidance is being framed as a vital tool to help countries adapt to a hotter world, protect the dignity of labor, and achieve the Sustainable Development Goals related to health, poverty, and decent work.