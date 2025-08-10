Rickety vehicles, poor database: Lagos reads riot act to e-hailing operators

Governor Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State

…Orders Vehicle Inspection, Tightens Safety and Regulatory Measures

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has issued a stern warning to licensed e-hailing operators, mandating immediate inspection of all vehicles under their platforms as part of efforts to enhance safety, service quality, and regulatory compliance in the state’s transport sector.

Commissioner for Transportation, Mr. Oluwaseun Osiyemi, gave the directive during a stakeholders’ engagement with e-hailing companies held at the Ministry’s headquarters in Alausa, Ikeja.

He expressed concern over the deteriorating condition of several vehicles operating under some e-hailing services, noting that such vehicles pose serious risks to commuters and other road users.

“We have observed, with concern, the deplorable state of some vehicles being used on e-hailing platforms. This has necessitated a comprehensive audit and inspection of all such vehicles. Any vehicle found to be unfit will be disallowed from operating on Lagos roads,” Osiyemi said.

He further raised alarms over the growing safety concerns and the lack of a robust, centralized database among many operators, which has made it difficult for authorities to track infractions and criminal activity within the industry.

“The state government is committed to safeguarding lives and property. We will not tolerate operational lapses that endanger Lagosians,” the commissioner warned.

He also called on operators to prioritize public safety and customer satisfaction over profit, urging them to settle all outstanding licensing documentation and comply with regulatory requirements.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Transportation, Mr. Olawale Musa, declared that the use of vehicles not registered with the Lagos State Government will no longer be tolerated.

He stressed that such practices hamper effective regulation and tracking, posing significant security threats.

“All drivers must be duly registered and certified by the Lagos State Drivers’ Institute (LASDRI). Our digital regulatory system relies on updated data, and any operator that fails to comply risks the suspension of their license,” Musa said.

He further urged residents to avoid booking rides offline, emphasizing that doing so bypasses built-in safety and accountability features of ride-hailing apps.

In response, representatives of licensed e-hailing companies briefed the government on recent upgrades made to their platforms to improve safety and service delivery. Measures highlighted include: Enhanced driver verification systems, Mandatory license and background checks, In-app panic buttons and Improved onboarding and offboarding processes.

Companies represented at the meeting included Uber, Bolt, Lagride, Laurie, Vas Acquico, InDrive, Folti Tech, and EDryv.

The government reiterated its commitment to enforcing compliance and imposing necessary sanctions where operators fail to meet standards.