Rice distribution service targets 1 million members

By Gabriel Ewepu

ABUJA – IN a bid to change the narrative on rice production, a multipurpose cooperative society, the WiiFarm, has officially launched a new shift called ‘Rice Distribution Service’ hub, weekend, in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

President of WiiFarm Cooperative Society Mr. Akhibi Onoke Akhibi, in his keynote address explained that the Rice Distribution Service’ initiative basically focuses on boosting Nigeria’s food and nutrition security.

He also said the intiative is in partnership with – The Factory Company Ltd, operators of the popular NaijaSweet rice and tutu chicken brands.

He explained that the objective is to ensure revolutionary fractional farmland ownership model, adding that the cooperative supports the Federal Government, the 36 States Government and FCT to upscale the drive to boost food production and security.

The launch had in attendance dignitaries, cooperative members, agribusiness stakeholders, and the media to unveil the ‘Seeds of Prosperity: Reviving Africa through Agricultural Cooperatives’.

He said, “WiiFarmCoop is targeting 1 million members nationwide through its grassroots campaign, with tools, training, and referral income opportunities built into its digital platform.

“We are turning villages into economic hubs. This is not just farming. This is a movement.”

WiiFarm Cooperative Society is a registered, member-owned agricultural cooperative that empowers Nigerians to own, produce, and profit from farmland through strategic cooperative investment models.

Since 2022, it has paid out consistent returns to its members and is spearheading a new era of food-driven prosperity in Nigeria.

On the collaboration, the WiiFarm Cooperative boss underscored the partnership with – The Factory Company Ltd as a leading Nigerian agricultural holding company and food processor, dedicated to strengthening food security and creating wealth across the value chain.

“We are positioning this initiative as a transformational force in Nigeria’s agricultural sector.

“WiiFarmCoop is more than a cooperative — it is a people-powered movement to reclaim our land, unlock rural wealth, and build a new agricultural economy based on ownership, technology, and cooperation.

“The multipurpose farm estate is being designed to anchor The Factory Company’s backward integration strategy, connecting farm production directly to food processing and distribution.

“As operators of the NaijaSweetRice and Tutu Chicken brands, the company is expanding its operations into large-scale primary production in partnership with WiiFarm Cooperative Society and other local and international partners”, he said.

He also disclosed that the cooperative is deeply driving what it is launching and expressing commitment to the nation’s food production, he said: “10,000 Hectares, one member at a time – The WiiFarm Multipurpose Farm Estate Project, a 10,000-hectare agricultural development master plan across Akwa Ibom State, is set to cultivate rice, maize, poultry, beef, and fish.

“Through its fractional ownership model, members gain access to deed-backed farmland units, creating a pathway for long-term asset ownership and wealth creation while feeding directly into established national food brand.”

Meanwhile, the project is spearheaded by WiiFarmCoop in conjunction with The Factory Company Ltd and will be powered by: Full mechanization – GPS-based land mapping and precision agriculture.

Meanwhile, the event also witnessed the unveiling of Seeds of Prosperity, which the President described as “a manifesto for people-powered agriculture.”

According to him, the book outlines how cooperatives can reignite Africa’s economic independence and food sovereignty, beginning from the soil.