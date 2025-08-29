RETRACTION/APOLOGY

In the Wednesday Vanguard of July 23rd 2025, on page 10, we published a news item titled: ‘Lagos Court Declares Awoga As Orijeru of Igbooye’, in which we erroneously reported that a Lagos State High Court, sitting in Epe, had declared Oba Musiliudeen Awoga as the rightful Orijeru of Igbooye Community in Ereda LCDA, Epe, Lagos State.

We have since discovered that no court in Lagos State or elsewhere declared Musiliudeen Awoga an Oba of Igbooye Community and that Oba Abdulrasaq Akanni Musa is the rightful and lawful holder of the traditinal stool of Igboooye Kingdom.

We hereby retract the entire news item and apologise profusely to HRH Oba Abdulrasaq Akanni Musa and the entire Igbooye Community, and regret the inconvenience the said publication may have caused.

Once again accept our apology.

Editor