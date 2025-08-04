Nigerian US-based researcher advances model for climate-smart supply chains

By Juliet Umeh

As global supply chains buckle under the growing weight of climate-induced disasters, a Nigerian researcher has proposed a practical framework to help countries prevent disruptions and maintain the steady flow of critical goods.

Engr. Bright Ojo, a recent graduate of the University of Arkansas, developed a supply chain resilience strategy aimed at minimizing the cascading effects of floods, storms, and infrastructure failures on the movement of essential materials.

In his recent study titled: “Resilience and Sustainability of Supply Chains in the Face of Natural Disasters and Climate Change,” Ojo outlines a scalable approach that integrates climate risk modeling, adaptive routing, multi-tier supplier mapping, and digital early-warning systems to protect vulnerable supply nodes. His work draws from engineering principles, logistics analytics, and disaster readiness protocols to create a flexible system that helps both public and private sectors withstand sudden shocks.

Ojo explains: “We are seeing that climate disasters are no longer occasional; they are becoming a structural threat.

Supply chains must evolve from being cost-optimized to being climate-resilient.”

Speaking on the relevance of his research, Ojo explained: “Developing countries like Nigeria face repeated disruptions to transport corridors and market access due to flooding.

“Fragile infrastructure only makes things worse, increasing the risk of inventory loss and delayed deliveries.

“My framework is designed to strengthen regional warehouse networks, improve visibility of inventory in transit, and use predictive analytics to pre-position essential supplies before disasters happen.

“We can’t afford to react to disasters anymore; we must anticipate and adapt. That’s what this model is designed to do.”

Among the key pillars of the framework are geo-mapping of climate exposure zones for critical routes and facilities; contingency sourcing protocols with verified alternate vendors; digitized stock tracking using IoT-enabled devices; government–industry coordination hubs for emergency rerouting; and community-based response nodes to ensure last-mile delivery continuity.

Ojo’s model was tested through simulations of major climate events, including regional flooding, transport route blockages, and raw material shortages, and demonstrated reduced supply chain recovery time by up to 40 percent. His recommendations have drawn interest from logistics planners, emergency management consultants, and infrastructure development professionals in both West Africa and the US.

Ojo stated: “Every failed delivery during a disaster is a missed opportunity to save a life or stabilize an economy. We must build systems that hold the line when the environment doesn’t.”

Also speaking, a reviewer from an international supply chain resilience panel noted: “Bright’s work stands out because it addresses not just sustainability, but survivability. This is the kind of proactive thinking needed in today’s fragile logistics landscape.”