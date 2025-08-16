Report objectively, Police warns media practitioners, social media users

The Nigeria Police Force

The Nigeria Police Force have warned media practitioners and social media handlers against the circulation of fake election results or remarks capable of misleading the public in the ongoing by-elections in Anambra.

Mr Godwin Eze, Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG ) saddled with the supervision of the Anambra by-elections, gave the warning in Nnewi, Nnewi South Local Government Area of Anambra, while monitoring the exercise.

Eze urged members of the public, especially media practitioners and social media users, to verify information from credible sources before going to print.

He cautioned individuals and groups against circulating fake election results, recycling old videos or making inciteful remarks capable to breach peaceful conduct of the ongoing Anambra by-election.

The AIG advised the electorate to remain law-abiding, cooperate with security personnel, and avoid actions that could undermine the integrity of the electoral process.

He stated that the Nigeria Police Force and sister security agencies remained fully committed to providing adequate security for a peaceful, free, and credible electoral process.

Eze said that anyone found engaging in acts of misinformation or conduct likely to disrupt public peace will face the full weight of the law.

The AIG expressed satisfaction over the conduct of the people since the commencement of the election in council areas affected and urged all to maintain the peace.

“We have been to Aguata,Orumba North,Orumba South, Ihiala, now Nnewi axis no security challenges have reported.

“Our officers are on ground in Onitsha across the polling units affected, but we expressed optimism of hitch free election.