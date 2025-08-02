Rep Etteh powers Akwa Ibom nursing school with solar lights

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA – In a move aimed at promoting sustainable development and improving educational infrastructure, Rep. Okpolupm Etteh, who represents the Eket/ONNA/Esit Eket/Ibeno Federal Constituency, has commissioned a solar-powered street lighting project at the Akwa Ibom State School of Nursing Science, Eket.

Now fully operational, the initiative is designed to enhance safety, visibility, and academic activity on campus, particularly during evening hours.

Speaking at the commissioning ceremony, Rep. Etteh, who also serves as Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on University Education, reiterated his commitment to education-focused development and climate-resilient infrastructure.

He stated: “This project is a testament to our dedication to modernising the educational ecosystem in our constituency through practical and forward-thinking solutions.”

He assured constituents that additional development projects were underway, particularly in the areas of education, women and youth empowerment, and community-based healthcare services.

“This is just one of many steps toward creating a modern, secure, and educated constituency. We will not rest until every community feels the true impact of representation,” he said.

Stakeholders at the School of Nursing commended the lawmaker for what they described as a timely and impactful intervention.

“This project goes beyond lighting, it reflects a leader who listens and delivers. Our students now feel safer, and evening activities can proceed without fear,” A senior administrator said.

The solar streetlight installation forms part of Rep. Etteh’s wider portfolio of constituency projects, which also include initiatives in healthcare, water access, and economic empowerment.

Observers have noted that the investment in renewable energy is in line with Nigeria’s broader national goals of addressing electricity shortfalls while reducing carbon emissions.

According to them, by opting for solar-powered infrastructure, Rep. Etteh is not only practising sound governance but also demonstrating a clear awareness of global trends in sustainable development.

Constituents have also taken to social media to express their appreciation, describing him as a proactive leader whose style of representation is marked by visibility, impact, and accountability.

Through projects like this, Rep. Okpolupm Etteh continues to reinforce his image as a public servant committed to people-first governance and meaningful development.