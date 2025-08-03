Renewed Hope Housing City, Karsana: Subscribers Urge Swift Action On Certificates Of Occupancy  

Dear Honourable Minister of the Federal Capital Territory,

Barrister Nyesom Wike (Mr Projects),

We want to commend the Government of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the landmark transformative projects going on all over Nigeria. It is clear as daylight that Nigeria is truly marching forward and we will get to the promised land very soon.

The various infrastructure projects in roads, bridges, rail, port rehabilitation, Renewed Hope Housing City and Estate, and the overall infrastructure transformation of the Federal Capital Territory are significant and landmark contributions to the growth and development of a nation.

The courageous and great vision of Mr. President supported strongly by the Minister of the FCT and the Minister of Housing and Urban Development are truly hope renewing activities in the life and destiny of our great nation.

We want to sincerely thank you for the speed of the award of the four-lane road to the Renewed Hope City project in Karsana and the speed and quality of deployment going on. We now understand why they call you Mr. Projects. In a few months, the drainages and kerbs on the 10.4-kilometre road are nearing completion built with world-class engineering zeal and commitment. This has encouraged over 1000 Nigerians to immediately buy into this laudable project of Mr. President and Honourable Minister of Housing and Urban Development.

Honourable Minister Sir, most of us that subscribe to the project are private sector workers and federal and state civil servants. The project was attractive due to the promise of Mr. President and the Federal Minister of Housing because we were promised 85% to 90% of the project value in single digit interest rate mortgages from the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria.

We have almost all finished paying our equity contribution of 10% to 15% of the sales value and the developers issued us provisional letters of allocation awaiting final letters of allocation as soon as the Federal Mortgage Bank pays the developers the mortgage portion of 85% to 90%. This is where we need your intervention.

The developers have consistently updated us on the progress on the site and we also visit the site frequently to ensure progress on our allocated units. The only delay to thousands of Nigerians reaping the benefits of this programme, which our President is so proud of, and you and the Minister of Housing have done so much to see come to fruition, is the lack of Certificate of Occupancy for each of the subscribers. Mortgage cannot be booked in our favour by most of our mortgage institutions without the issuance of Certificate of Occupancy for each of our subscribers.

One of the most fundamental policies and decisions of your administration as the FCT Minister is your decision to bypass mass housing developers in the administration of Certificates of Occupancy for the subscribers and buyers of mass housing in Abuja. This one of its kind initiative in the Federal Capital Territory is an evidence of your plans and desires and that of Mr. President to ensure technology is deployed in the processing of Certificates of Occupancy for mass housing subscribers, alongside your desire to see that unnecessary bottlenecks are eliminated in the process. We congratulate Mr. President and yourself for this new initiative.

Our request, sir, is that we need your Land Administration department to create a special desk for the subscribers of the Renewed Hope City in Karsana to enable the fast tracking of our certificates of occupancy so that our mortgages can be disbursed and we can take possession of our houses. The rates and fees specified by your administration to be paid officially to your nominated account are transparent and fair enough, though we would have liked a bit of discount on the rates.

However, the transparent and fair rates you adopted that are applicable to everyone has inspired us to make the payments to the FCT account as soon as we get the assessment. This will generate transparently evaluated revenue for the FCT and more importantly support our President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Honourable Minister of Housing and Urban Development to fulfil the promises to Nigerians of providing houses supported with mortgages from the Federal Mortgage Bank.

In fact, this is the first time in the history of Nigeria that mortgages will be processed in thousands for contributors to the National Housing Fund of the Federal Mortgage Bank. But without the Certificates of Occupancy, all these laudable efforts of Mr. President, the Minister of Housing, and definitely the Minister of the FCT will, GOD forbid it, not be realised as quickly and as efficiently as you like to operate.

Kindly intervene on our behalf, sir. We will inform the developers to liaise again with the Lands Department following your expected intervention.

Thank you Mr President, Thank you Mr. Housing, and Thank you Mr. Projects.

Signed:

ASSOCIATION OF SUBSCRIBERS TO RENEWED HOPE HOUSING CITY.

A PPP collaboration with the Federal Government of Nigeria.