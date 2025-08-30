Real Madrid make Mallorca comeback to maintain perfect start

teammates lift Real Madrid’s French forward #10 Kylian Mbappe after failing to score during the Spanish league football match between Real Madrid CF and Real RCD Mallorca at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid on August 30, 2025. (Photo by Thomas COEX / AFP)

Real Madrid claimed a third straight La Liga victory with a 2-1 triumph over Real Mallorca on Saturday to continue their perfect start to the campaign.

Arda Guler and Vinicius Junior scored in quick succession for Los Blancos after Mallorca’s Vedat Muriqi had opened the scoring at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Xabi Alonso’s Madrid also had three more goals ruled out as they continued to improve following the coach’s arrival at the start of the summer.

After competing in the Club World Cup this summer and not having much of a pre-season, winning all their games before the first international break is an impressive feat for Alonso.

The former Bayer Leverkusen coach brought Vinicius Junior and Trent Alexander-Arnold back into the starting line-up after both began last weekend’s win at Real Oviedo on the bench.

Kylian Mbappe, who has started the season in fine form with three league goals, thought he had broken the deadlock early on after a fine pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold but was judged to be offside.

Mallorca took a surprise lead after 18 minutes when Vedat Muriqi used his shoulder to divert a corner past Thibaut Courtois.

It was the first goal Madrid had conceded in La Liga this season after two clean sheets in their opening victories.

Alonso’s side responded with two goals in under two minutes.

Dean Huijsen headed Alvaro Carreras’ cross into the six-yard box for Arda Guler to nod home in the 37th minute.

With Mallorca rocking Vinicius surged into space, broke into the box and scuffed a finish into the bottom corner.

Mbappe could have extended Madrid’s lead before the break but nudged wide from close range after Guler’s drive was deflected into his path.

The Frenchman struck moments later but was again offside and the goal was ruled out.

Bright summer signing Franco Mastantuono fired narrowly over early in the second half on the 18-year-old’s first Santiago Bernabeu start, during which he showed few nerves.

The Argentine attacker was involved in Madrid’s third disallowed goal of the night after some superb footwork in the box, before he forced Roman into a save, and Guler eventually turned home.

However the Turkish playmaker was judged to have handled the ball before striking and the goal was ruled out, upsetting Madrid fans.

Carreras produced a spectacular goal-line clearance to keep out Samu Costa’s thumped effort to safety as Mallorca sniffed for an equaliser.

Under Alonso’s predecessor Carlo Ancelotti, Madrid were not always able to close games out, but after that scare they showed a good level of control in the final stages to keep Mallorca at arm’s length.

On Sunday, champions Barcelona visit Rayo Vallecano looking to match Madrid on three wins from three. Villarreal and Athletic Bilbao could also do the same should they beat Celta Vigo and Real Betis respectively.