Rayo Vallecano defeat Girona 3-1 as new La Liga season begins

Girona suffered a nightmare start to their LaLiga campaign, falling 3-1 at home to Rayo Vallecano — their former coach Míchel watching his side lose to the visitors for the first time ever in a top-flight meeting on Catalan soil.

Rayo struck twice inside 20 minutes, capitalising on errors from goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga. Jorge de Frutos pounced on a wayward pass for the opener before setting up Álvaro García for a simple tap-in.

Gazzaniga’s woes deepened when he was sent off for fouling De Frutos in the box, with Isi Palazón converting the penalty.

Joel Roca’s first LaLiga goal early in the second half gave Girona brief hope, but Rayo held firm despite a disallowed late strike from Pathé Ciss.

The win gives Iñigo Pérez’s side a confidence boost ahead of their UEFA Conference League play-off against Neman Grodno.

Vanguard News