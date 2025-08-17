Raymond Ijeomah named among Nigeria’s top 40 Under-40 leaders

At the 6th edition of the prestigious 40 Under 40 Nigeria Awards, held in Lagos on Friday, August 15, 2025, Raymond Ijeomah, Founder of Fortreal Real Estate Academy and Fortreal REI Ltd, was honored for his outstanding contributions to real estate, investment education, and youth empowerment.

Ijeomah, who has quickly become a leading voice in Nigeria’s real estate industry, was recognized for transforming the way Nigerians approach property investment and real estate generally. Through Fortreal Real Estate Academy, he has trained and mentored thousands of realtors, equipping them with modern strategies, legal knowledge, and sales systems that have turned many into consistent high-income earners.

His thought leadership extends beyond training. As the author of Sell Real Estate Consistently and Understanding Real Estate Laws in Nigeria, his books have become reference points across the country, guiding both investors and professionals to make safe and sustainable decisions in the complex real estate market.

Reflecting on the award, Ijeomah shared: “This recognition is not just mine, it belongs to my team, our clients, our students, and everyone who has believed in the Fortreal vision. Real estate in Nigeria and Africa must move beyond guesswork. With knowledge, structure, and bold strategies, we can build wealth that is safe, sustainable, and generational.”

The 40 Under 40 Nigeria Awards celebrate innovators, trailblazers, and young leaders who are reshaping industries and inspiring a new generation. With this recognition, Ijeomah cements his place not only as a business leader but also as a builder of knowledge and opportunity in Nigeria’s growing real estate landscape.