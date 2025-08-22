RAV4: From Compact Urban SUV to premium mid-size crossover

By Theodore Opara

Thirty-one years ago, Toyota introduced the RAV4, a three-door compact SUV powered by a 2.0-litre engine. It was an instant success and marked the birth of a new vehicle segment—urban-friendly SUVs with off-road capabilities and commendable fuel efficiency.

Since then, the RAV4 has remained a dominant force in the compact SUV market, constantly evolving and setting new benchmarks.

The RAV4 pioneered what many now call the crossover category—designed for adventurous drivers who needed a versatile yet efficient vehicle. Today, that vision has matured into a global best-seller.

The all-new 2025 RAV4 continues this legacy, redefining what a compact SUV can be with advanced technology, elevated comfort, and premium design.

The all-new 2025 RAV4 is set to redefine expectations once again.

Expected to debut in Nigeria soon, this latest model raises the bar with its bold design, advanced features, improved road handling, and class-leading fuel efficiency. Each generation of the RAV4 has been a success story, and the sixth is no exception.

The original RAV4 concept was developed in 1987, and it took Toyota four years to bring it to life. It made its official debut at the Tokyo Motor Show, with a five-door version also introduced soon after—both powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine.

Over the years, the RAV4 has been offered with various engine options, including both four-cylinder and V6 variants. Some later models even featured 2.4-litre and 3.5-litre V6 engines, borrowed from larger Toyota models. One notable version was the V6-powered RAV4 delivering up to 270 horsepower, though it lasted only a single generation before Toyota reverted to the more efficient four-cylinder format in the fourth generation.

In 2016, Toyota introduced the RAV4 Hybrid, which combined a 2.5-litre inline-four engine with three electric drive motors, delivering a total of 196 horsepower—making it quicker and more efficient than the standard gasoline model. This paved the way for the fifth generation, a major turning point that led to the innovative sixth generation now rolling out globally.

The much talked about sixth generation RAV4 is the most advanced edition ever with stylish updates, improved suspension and cabin for premium comfort for long distance journey.

This new machine is available in self-charging hybrid and petrol power- train.

The new RAV4 now looks quite intimidating with powerful design from front to back. The grille looks more aggressive with very sleek LED headlights and sportier bumper.

Modern alloy-wheels and aerodynamic curves give the RAV4 a seductive look too.

Under the hood of the 2025, RAV4 is a 2.5 litre petrol-hybrid powerplant with overall output of 219 horsepower.

Smooth acceleration of the RAV4 is guaranteed with e-CVT automatic transmission and an All-Wheel Drive system to boost traction in rough terrain, while the re-tunned suspension assures comfortable ride without compromising handling.

The 2025 RAV4 boasts class-leading fuel economy of up to 22 km/l, thanks to Toyota’s Hybrid Synergy Drive. Its hybrid battery is engineered for long-term durability with minimal maintenance.

But the RAV4 is not just about efficiency; it features a refined, premium interior with high-quality materials and thoughtful design. A large 10.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system, digital instrumentation, and user-friendly controls reflect its upscale positioning.

The SUV is packed with advanced technologies such as Toyota Smart Connect with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Qi wireless charging pad, Multiple USB-C ports, Panoramic sunroof, Power-adjustable driver and passenger seats and Ambient cabin lighting.

Toyota has equipped the 2025 RAV4 with top-tier safety features, such as Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Monitor with Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Multiple Airbags, Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with EBD, Stability Control and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

For 2025, the RAV4 lineup includes more trim levels than ever before, such as the LE, XLE, Advanced, Limited, and XSE Hybrid. It’s also available in a variety of striking colors, including Super White, Midnight Black, Ruby Flare Pearl, Lunar Rock and Blueprint.