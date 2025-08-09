Quiz competition meant to foster unity among members – NASS

…urges compliance

The Nigerian Association of Science Students (NASS) has officially launched the 2025 National Science Quiz Competition, an initiative aimed at fostering unity among science students and positioning the association on the global stage.

Speaking at the unveiling in Abuja on Sunday, the National President of NASS, Comrade Henry Enyinstede, announced that the state-level rounds of the competition will commence on Saturday, September 13, 2025.

He urged all zonal coordinators and chapter presidents to work together to ensure that schools from every state in the federation are well represented.

Registration for the competition, which began on June 15 and closed on August 5, drew participation from tertiary students across nearly all 36 states. “From the database, tertiary students from almost every state of the federation, if not all, registered for the competition,” Enyinstede said. “The programme is geared towards fostering unity and systematically putting the association on the map.”

The NASS president advised registered students to check the association’s official Facebook page – Nigerian Association of Science Students-NASS National Body – for participant lists, join the dedicated WhatsApp group, or send a WhatsApp message for further information.

“All registered students are encouraged to study all science courses and mathematics to be well prepared for the National Quiz Competition,” he added.

The state-level competition will be conducted as a computer-based test through the association’s official website

Enyinstede expressed appreciation to all registered science students and members for their cooperation and patience.