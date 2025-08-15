Prophet Sam Ojo condoles with Yinka Ayefele over fire incident at Fresh FM

Popular Prophet, Prophet Sam Adebayo Ojo popularly known as Baba Authority has condole popular Juju maestro, Dr Joel Olayinka popularly known as Yinka Ayefele over the fire incident at his Fresh 105.9FM, Ibadan, Oyo state late Friday.

In a statement signed on his behalf by Mr Kunle Babarinde who is the Board Chairman of Melody 107.7FM Lagos and Melody 100.7FM, Ibadan owned by Prophet Sam Adebayo Ojo, the Ibadan born Prophet who is also the founder of Ori-Oke Ogo Prayer Mountain in Ibadan extends his heartfelt condolence to Ayefele while praying for divine comfort, speedy recovery, and full restoration of all that was lost.

The statement reads: “The management and staff of Melody 100.7 FM, Ibadan and Melody 107.7FM, Lagos extend our heartfelt condolences to the Chairman, Dr. Yinka Ayefele (MON), and the entire Fresh 105.9 FM family on the unfortunate fire outbreak that affected your Ibadan office.

Our Chairman/CEO, Prophet Sam Adebayo Ojo (Baba Authority), and our Board Chairman, Mr. Kunle Babarinde, join us in deeply commiserating with you over this painful loss.

We recognize how devastating this incident must be for your organization, and we stand in solidarity with you during this difficult time. As colleagues in the broadcast industry, we share in your pain while holding firm to the hope that this setback will usher in greater strength, resilience, and restoration.

At Melody FM, we remain confident that Fresh FM will overcome this trial and emerge even stronger, continuing its enviable role of informing, educating, and entertaining millions of listeners across Nigeria.

We pray for divine comfort, speedy recovery, and full restoration of all that was lost.