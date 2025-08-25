Prince Bankole Adeyefa emerges as Oba-elect of Emure-Ile, Owo LG

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The kingmakers of Emure-Ile, in Owo Local Government Area of Ondo State, have selected Prince Bankole Adeyefa as the new Elemure of Emure-Ile.

Prince Adeyefa emerged as Oba-elect after securing four out of five votes cast by the town’s kingmakers. His selection was formally announced by the Olori-Ebi, Pa Joseph O. Omotosho, during a ceremony witnessed by officials of the Owo council.

The Oba-elect is the son of the immediate past monarch, Late Oba Simeon Adedubaje Adeyefa, who joined his ancestors in March 2025.

Until his selection, Prince Adeyefa served as a Senior Procurement Officer at the Ondo State-owned Olusegun Agagu University of Science and Technology (OAUSTECH), Okitipupa.

He attended several institutions including Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso; Achievers University, Owo; Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko; Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo; Ipenmen Community Grammar School, Ipenmen; and Our Saviour Anglican Primary School, Emure-Ile.

Prince Adeyefa holds professional qualifications including a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Procurement and Supply Chain, a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration, and a Postgraduate Diploma in Financial Management.

He is also a member of professional bodies such as the Chartered Institute of Purchasing and Supply, the Nigerian Institute of Management, and is a certified procurement officer by the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).