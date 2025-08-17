Preview: Man United host Arsenal in EPL’s first big clash

The Premier League returns with its first heavyweight showdown on Sunday as Manchester United host Arsenal at Old Trafford.

For Man United, it’s an opportunity to reset after last season’s 15th-place finish. New manager Ruben Amorim will look to stamp his mark with a bold, attacking setup. Arsenal, meanwhile, arrive with clear title ambitions after three successive second-place finishes under Mikel Arteta.

Form and History

Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 14 Premier League away games, winning seven and drawing seven. Opta simulations give them a 46.3% chance of victory. In 244 previous meetings, United hold 99 wins to Arsenal’s 90, though the Gunners have lost just once in their last eight clashes.

Team News

Benjamin Šeško is fit again for United and could start alongside Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo. Goalkeeper André Onana returns, but Lisandro Martínez is still sidelined, while Joshua Zirkzee and Noussair Mazraoui are doubtful.

Arsenal hand a Premier League debut to Viktor Gyökeres, leading the line in a 4-3-3 with Bukayo Saka and Noni Madueke in support. New signing Martín Zubimendi anchors midfield, but Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Jesus remain injured.

Summer Signings

United’s new arrivals Cunha, Mbeumo, and young defender Diego León add much-needed energy and depth. Arsenal strengthened with Gyökeres, Zubimendi, and Cristhian Mosquera, with further signings possible before the window closes.

Key Players

Bruno Fernandes (Man United): Central to United’s creativity and with a strong recent record against Arsenal.

Viktor Gyökeres (Arsenal): A prolific goalscorer who could set the tone for Arsenal's season from his debut.

What’s at Stake

For United, signs of progress and a return to European contention would mark success in Amorim’s first season. For Arsenal, anything short of a genuine title challenge will be seen as underachievement.

Sunday’s clash may be early in the campaign, but it already feels like a statement game—redemption for United, validation for Arsenal.